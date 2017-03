Over 200 franchise opportunitieswere on display from the Visayas, Mindanao and Manila in 70 booths. Among them are 7-Eleven, Figaro Coffee, True Blends, Kumon, Ystilo, Aquastart, Miguelitos, Bayad Center, Nail It, Motormate, Chicken Deli, Bialetti, Jumping Clay Cebu, Generika Drugstores, U3 Café, OZ Racing, Master Siomai, Rapide, Izumi Wellness, My Fresh Greek, Cassalleyah Kart Adventure, Bag O’ Shrimp, Winterbelle, I.Aircon, Metrodog Cebu and Bigby’s.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards.