Haier introduces first online retail partner in PH

International home appliance supplier Haier, launched Haiper Apps Online as its first online retail partner in the Philippines on February 21 at the Cebu City Marriott Hotel.

Haiper Apps Online (HAO) was created out of Haier’s commitment to inspire Filipinos to live better standards through Haier’s user-friendly and energy-efficient appliances which include televisions, washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators, and kitchen domestic appliance that can be purchased online.

HAO which means “good” in Chinese provides a convenient approach for both locals and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to shop for appliances and seek immediate after-sales requests through its website: www.haocebu.com. HAO enables customers to order their desired appliance using secure payment gateways and reliable shipping options.

HAO also offers special coupon codes to customers who sign up online. Free delivery is also available in Cebu City and Mandaue City. You can also like their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/haiperappsonline/ for updates.