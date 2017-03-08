A Love Like No Other: Montebello @ 45

A serene oasis loved by city travelers, Montebello Villa Hotel, Cebu’s only garden resort, celebrated its 45th Anniversary on Valentine’s Day by spreading the heart of hospitality and gratitude to its guests, partners, and staff.

The management showered the morning of Valentine’s Day with a pleasant brunch for their staff and crew. General Manager Luis Alvarez also gave his message of thanks to the employees for their dedication in serving the hotel and its customers. The staff also expressed their commitment to serve better by writing their pledges on the employee commitment board.

Old and recent guests who checked-in at Belmont also had the opportunity to reminisce memories of their stay with a month-long photo contest showcasing their treasured moments in the hotel.

The celebration’s highlight was a romantic candlelight dinner under the stars for guests and partners. Guests were able to taste Montebello’s international buffet spread while hearing a melody of love songs played by the band.

Montebello, in partnership with iLearners, Inc., extended the love further by receiving the Grade 6 pupils and teachers of Calidngan, Carcar as hotel guests and let them experience what it’s like dining and relaxing in the hotel.

The children also participated in an art workshop by Artist Meream Pacayra and were given a Music Station which included a Sony music player, head set, and tables and chairs for music lessons.

A unique treat also awaits many vacationers in and out of Cebu, as Montebello opens up its junior suites on May this year.

For more information, you may visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/montebellovillahotel/.