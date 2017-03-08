Push Forward: IDP Education hosts AU and NZ Education Fair

IDP Education Ltd. hosts hundreds of students from all over the Visayas at Push Forward: Study in Australia and New Zealand Fair 2017 on Sunday, March 12 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Cebu City.

The fair is open to everyone looking towards earning educational credentials from institutions in the Australia and New Zealand territories, namely, students, professionals, business people, tradesmen and families.

Admission and all services are free. Gates are open from 11 am through 5 pm for the Cebu event.

Push Forward is an open-market exhibition where students freely interact with representatives of colleges, universities, technical and further education institutions to discover the best options available to them. Students will have liberal access to information – choices of cities or territories to study in, program offerings, prospective job opportunities for said programs, admissions procedures, visa processing and living arrangements.

Students may choose from over 30 academic institutions exhibiting at Push Forward. Thousands of programs, from which they may earn certificates, diplomas or post-graduate credentials, are available to choose from.

IDP’s Student Placement Services will be activated to provide counseling and visa facilitation for those who decide to pursue their plans. IDP is fielding their Qualified Education Agent Counselors (QEACs) from both their Cebu and Manila offices to personally assist students at the event. The same QEAC-certified staff will coordinate free of charge the processing of documents until the student arrives at his Australia or New Zealand school.

Along with the exhibition, an IELTS (International English Language Testing System) Masterclass will be held. The Masterclass is a free seminar to familiarize and prepare interested individuals with IELTS. IELTS Expert Dan Golden will be offering tips on enhancing English language skills to ensure qualification into students’ preferred programs.

Students may pre-register to Push Forward at www.idp.com/philippines/pushforward, visit www.idp.com/philippines, access https://web.facebook.com/idpphilippines/ or call the IDP Cebu Office (Unit 104, G/F Keppel Center, Cardinal Rosales Ave.) at (032) 236-2758 for more information or to schedule a pre-counseling session. /PR