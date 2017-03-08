Freezing of Sabalones’ accounts will affect group’s operation – Noble

Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) director Senior Supt. Eric Noble lauded the decision of the Court of Appeals to order the freezing of suspected drug lord Franz Sabalones’ assets saying it will really have an impact on the drug operations of his group.

“This is a good thing. Yung mga tao niya maratol nana. Di nila alam saan ilalagay pera nila na galing sa illegal drugs (The freezing of his accounts and properties is a good thing. His people now are already scared. They’re already confused where they’ll hide the money they get from illegal drugs),” said Noble.

According to Noble, even when Sabalones has already surrendered, his group remained active.

He said with the freezing of his accounts and properties, it will be difficult for his group to operate because they can no longer access the funds to fuel their operations.

Sabalones’ assets includes P76 million money from his three bank accounts, six lots, a beach resort in San Fernando, six Sports Utility Vehicles and a 6.4 hectare poultry farm.

Noble warned others who are also engaged in the illegal drugs trade.

“Hindi na sila magtatagal.mahuhuli na rin natin sila (They’ll no longer be enjoying their freedom for a long time. They’ll fall eventually),” said Noble.

In an interview, PDEA-7 director Yogi Felimon Ruiz said that there are still so many other suspects whose assets they are also looking into.

“Atong himoon karon. Dakpon nato ilang drugs ato pud dakpon ang kabtangan nga nakuha nila sa ilang negosyo (What we’ll do now is we take their drugs and we take their properties that they acquired from selling illegal drugs),” Ruiz said.

Sabalones, a native of San Fernando town in southern Cebu, is the brother of the town’s vice mayor, Fralz Sabalones.

He has been under the custody of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Camp Crame after he surrendered on August 7, 2016.