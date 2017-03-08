7 Cebu City barangay officials face criminal raps

Seven Cebu City barangay officials were formally charged before the Metropolitan Trial Court in Cities (MTCC) for violation of Article 221 of the RPC or the failure to make delivery of public funds or property.

In a press conference on Wednesday morning, Apas Barangay Captain Ramil Ayuman showed to the members of the media a document from the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office formally charging him and six other barangay captains before the MTCC.

The complaint is in relation to the refusal of the barangay captains to heed a May 2016 memorandum of then Acting Mayor Margarita Osmeña directing all barangay captains last year to return their city-issued vehicles to city government.

Ayuman said that with the charging, the MTCC will soon be releasing a warrant of arrest against them.

Aside from Ayuman, Barangay Captains Ana Tabal of Tagbao, Rosalita Callino of Buot, Lemar Alcover of Sambag 1, Philip Zafra of Tisa, Yolandito Cagang of Basak Pardo and now City Councilor Joel Garganera of Tinago were included in the complaint.

Ayuman said he suspects that Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña had a hand in the fast-tracking of the formal charges especially after Ayuman filed an administrative case against the mayor before the Office of the President last month.

“Mayor Tomas Osmeña has a new nickname, I call him Mayor Tom Bully. He bullies businesses, all the more the barangay captains. He’s going after us until we are put in jail,” Ayuman said.