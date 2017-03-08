Flyover, portion of N. Bacalso Ave. in Tabunok to be closed starting March 18

The Tabunok Flyover and portions of Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Talisay City will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting on March 18 to allow repaving and the replacement of the flyover’s expansion joints.

In an advisory dated March 6, Engr. Lelis Anthony Molina, Cebu second district engineer of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7), said the repair works will continue until May 5.

“This project is being undertaken by this office through its duly qualified winning contractor, First Grandeur, Inc., owned and managed by Engineer Gabbu Umali,” said Molina’s one-page media advisory.