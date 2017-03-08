After football, Thirsty to stage fun run on March 26

FOLLOWING the highly successful 14th Thirsty Football Cup, Thirsty Juicies and Shakes is cooking up another sporting activity as it will be staging its first-ever fun run billed as “Thirsty Summer Run” on March 26 at the Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu.

John Pages, vice president of the Pages Holdings Inc., said holding the event is their way of giving back for the community’s continued support and patronage of Thirsty Fresh Fruits Juices and Shakes.

The fun run will have the 3-kilometer, 6k and 12k distances. Veteran race director Joel Juarez of Coco Running will supervise the race.

One can join the race by purchasing a large drink or shakes worth P50 in any Thirsty and Fruitfull outlets in Cebu./REPORTER GLENDALE G. ROSAL