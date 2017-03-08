‘Customs official’ nabbed for drugs

He came to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) office and threw a tantrum because he wanted to have the gun he pawned from a friend, who was arrested in a drug operation years ago, returned.

Now, Gregorio Laurente, who claimed to be a Customs official in Surigao City, is detained at the PDEA-7 detention cell after narcotics agents found suspected illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia inside his Dodge 4×4 vehicle, which was parked in the office’s parking lot.

PDEA-7 Asst. Director Melvin Estoque in a dyAB interview said that they believed that Laurente was a security guard after they found a payroll pointing to him as such.

However, they were still verifying Laurente’s identity.

Estoque said that Laurente arrived in the PDEA-7 headquarters in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Estoque said Laurente introduced himself as Colonel Laurente and he wanted to have the gun he pawned from his friend, who was arrested years ago, returned to him.

He then threw a tantrum when the gun would not be produced.

“Actually lumagpas pa siya sa may linya eh (parking line). Pagbaba niya nagpakilala siyang Colonel Laurente. (Actually, when he arrived he stopped past the parking line and when he got off the vehicle, he introduced himself as Colonel Laurente),” Estoque said.

He said they decided to search Laurente’s car since he appeared to be drunk then.

“Walang umamin na may nakuhaan talaga (ng shabu). Kaya hinintay namin yung barangay officials at siya bago sinearch yung kotse (Nobody would admit having illegal drugs, so we waited for him and barangay officials to be present during the search of the suspect’s car),” said Estoque.

He said they found two sachets believed to contain shabu and drug paraphernalia.

When sought for comment at the PDEA detention cell, Laurente refused to issue any statement.