Wife appeals for understanding

THE wife of David Go Lim Sr. who figured in a road accident that killed a fish trader in Cebu City last Saturday vowed to take care of the victim’s family even as they try to settle the issues off the court.

No agreement has been reached so far although the victim’s family already opted not to take part in the criminal case filed by the police against David Sr.

“It’s not a matter of rich and poor or a car and a motorcycle. It was an accident and it can happen to anyone. Unfortunately, it happened to us. We never wanted it, but it happened. We understand the family’s loss, but we can never bring back time,” a tearful Bebong Lim said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a friend’s advice, Bebong yesterday faced the media and answered queries from reporters after her husband was severely criticized in social media over the accident. She said their family would never run away from their obligations to Philip Pogoy’s family.

Aside from extending burial assistance, Bebong said they are willing to pay all the educational expenses of the victim’s two kids aged 5 and 8. The victim’s lawyer reportedly wanted cash aid from the Lims, the amount of which wasn’t disclosed by Bebong.

A criminal complaint was filed on Tuesday against David Sr. whose sports car rammed into and killed Pogoy at the Archbishop Reyes flyover in Cebu City.

PO3 Chady Jungoy, investigator of the Traffic Patrol Group, said the police decided to file charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property against David Go Lim Sr. even without the consent of the victim’s family.

Pogoy, a resident of Mandaue City, was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center but failed to make it. The collision threw Pogoy off his motorcycle and resulted in severe head injuries and broken arms.

David, a sports car racer, left his vehicle and reportedly boarded another vehicle to seek treatment.