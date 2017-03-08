DILG inspects provincial jail amid policy changes

A TEAM from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) inspected the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center to see the conditions of both inmates and the facility yesterday.

Regional DILG Director Rene Burdeos said the inspection was requested by Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno who ordered them to submit a report on their inspection.

The DILG team’s visit came amid criticism by rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch over the Operation Greyhound conducted two weeks ago by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

ADVERTISEMENT

The criticism stemmed from the strip search conducted by PDEA agents of inmates who were ordered to squat naked in the CPDRC quadrangle even as they seized contraband items smuggled into the cells that included drugs and cash.

An investigation conducted by the regional Commission on Human Rights (CHR) ensued and regional chief investigator Leo Villarino said they will submit a report on their investigation soon.

Acting Warden Bobby Legaspi clarified that despite the confiscation of contraband items inside the cells, there were no sanctions imposed on the inmates.

“We have to get the names, a report of the items taken from the inmates,” he said.

Legaspi also cited a complaint from a female visitor who complained that she wasn’t allowed to bring mineral water to her father.

She also complained about the delays in the delivery of meals to the inmates.

“Shabu can be placed in the mineral water and you can’t even see it but when exposed to the sun to dry, it crystallizes so we’re prohibiting that,” Legaspi said. Legaspi said he will look into the delayed meal schedule of the inmates.

He said only wives who can present a valid marriage certificate can visit the inmates.

Legaspi also said they will prohibit relatives and family members from giving food and personal items to inmates in court to prevent delays in proceedings.

Legaspi also said they also took down the cell set up by one of the nurses in their facility for her brother who is detained there.

Legaspi said the nurse will be investigated by the Capitol’s Committee on Discipline and Investigation (CODI).