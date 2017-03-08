PDEA goes after Sabalones network

USING a drug matrix made through information provided by self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) is now requesting the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to investigate the names on the matrix who are allegedly part of the alleged drug lord’s network.

The list includes at least five police personnel, said PDEA-7 Director Yogi Felimon Ruiz, who briefly showed reporters the drug matrix.

“Investigations are being conducted right now. For sure part siya sa atoang gipa-request sa investigation that will be included in the freezing (of accounts) usab,” Ruiz said.

(Investigations are being conducted right now. For sure, freezing their accounts are also part of our request in the investigation.)

Ruiz refused to divulge the names of the cohorts and protectors of Sabalones.

He said the names in the drug matrix were mentioned in the affidavit of Sabalones, which he issued when he surrendered to Camp Crame in August last year.

Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) director Senior Supt. Eric Noble said the decision of the Court of Appeals freezing Sabalones’ assets will have a big impact on the drug operations of his group.

“Yung mga tao niya ay ma-rattle na sila. Yung mga pera nila hindi na nila alam kung saan ilagay,” said Noble.

(His men are now rattled as they wouldn’t know where to put their proceeds.)

Despite Sabalones’ surrender and detention, his drug network remained active in the cities of Talisay and Carcar and in his hometown in San Fernando, said Noble.