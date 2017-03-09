Former Ermita barangay tanod shot dead

A former tanod of Barangay Ermita was shot dead while having breakfast at Sitio Kastila Unit 1 Carbon, Barangay Ermita in Cebu City

PO3 Winston Ybañez, Homicide Investigator of Cebu City Police Office, identified the victim as Rolando Rosada, 31.

Based on initial investigation, Rosada was having breakfast with his father when the suspect named Toti Querbo, who was also having breakfast, suddenly pulled out a gun and shot him.

Ybañez said that they are looking at a personal grudge as the motive behind the killing after people in the scene said that Rosada had a recent fight with Querbo’s brother.

Policemen from the Carbon Police Station is currently conducting a hot pursuit operation to apprehend the suspect, who immediately fled the scene after shooting Rosada twice.