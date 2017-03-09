3 arrested in Consolacion drug bust

Agents of the Philippine Drug enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested three persons in a drug bust in Barangay Poblacion Occidental, Consolacion town past 12 midnight on Thursday.

James Visabella, Caryle Pontillas, and Kareen Escaldero did not resist arrest according to PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Albiar.

Seized from the suspects were 30 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic packs containing 10 grams of drugs worth P30,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for selling illegal drugs will be filed against the suspects.