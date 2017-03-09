Rains to continue until Friday

Light to moderate rains will continue in Cebu until Friday because of the tail-end of a cold front affecting Visayas and Mindanao regions.

Alfredo Quiblat Jr., chief of Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan said that the tail-end of a cold front is the result of the overlapping of warm and cold winds in the upper latitude of Japan.

“If prolong rains will continue this can cause landslide,” Quiblat told Cebu Daily News.

Improved weather condition is expected on Saturday afternoon.

On the other hand, the low pressure area (LPA) which brought rains in the country early this week dissipated on Wednesday.

For the month of March, Philippines is expected to experience at least one tropical cyclone.

The average rainfall for March is 60 millimeters. As of 11 a.m. today, Pagasa Mactan recorded 26 millimeters of rain.