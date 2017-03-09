Omega’s Payao secures PBF bantam crown

JHALEEL Payao of the Omega Boxing Gym chalked up a unanimous decision (UD) win over Jason Tinampay in the main event of “Rumble sa Masbate” fight card last Wednesday in Cawayan, Masbate.

The win gave Payao the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) bantamweight belt while improving his record to 15 wins-1 loss.

Tinampay, a native of Bohol, tasted his fourth loss to go with eight wins, seven by knockouts.

Also emerging victorious in the supporting main event was another Omega Boxing Gym stalwart Jimboy Haya, who scored his own UD win over erstwhile unbeaten Ken Jordan of General Santos City.

Haya improved to 10W-3L-2D-6KOs, while Jordan stumbled to his first defeat and dropped to 4W-1L-1D-4KOs.

In other fights, Rimon Rama scored a first-round technical knockout win over Joash Jordan, while Ponciano Rimandiman pulled off a UD win over Lenmar Prescillas.

Royder Lloyd Borbon prevailed over Belmar Plaza via technical knockout (TKO), Jay Ar Aliasot also won by TKO over Eddie Estibat, Oliver Genecera nipped Rolien Getalada, while Taiwan’s Ming Hong Lee frustrated Wilfredo Ruta via TKO.

Tony Tuñacao defeated Eric Pulgo via split decision in a battle of debuting fighters, Allan Villanueva scored a TKO win over Johnrey Espinosa, while Cristobal Furog marked his debut with a UD win over Roman Getalada.

The card was put up by the Omega Pro Sports International.