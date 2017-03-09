Timing chips to be used in Hunat Sugbu

TIMING chips will be used in the seventh edition of the Hunat Sugbu: Dagan Para Ni Maning slated June 25.

The running event will start and finish at The Terraces of the Ayala Center Cebu.

The timing chips will be used by runners participating in the 21-kilometer and 12k distances, according to Cebu Parklane International Hotel general manager Cenelyn Manguilimotan.

This will be the first time Hunat Sugbu will be using timing chips for the participants. Organizers are using timing chips for more accurate results.

According to organizers, they will tap the services of the same technical company that run the SM2SM Run 7 last Feb. 19. They will still partner with race director Joel Baring of the Sports and Fitness Enthusiasts.

Aside from the 21-k and 12k, other distances offered are 6k and 3k.

Registration details will be announced soon.