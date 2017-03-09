‘GO ALL OUT’

Jr. NBA products’ advice to participants of Cebu selection camp

With the Jr. NBA Regional Selection Camp set to touch down in Cebu tomorrow at the Don Bosco Technology Center, two products of the program are encouraging the participants to give it their all if they hope to take the next step in their respective careers.

Rendell Senining and Janjan Jaboneta, former cagers of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu who are now playing for Far Eastern University and the University of the Philippines in the UAAP, respectively, related that their success in the Jr. NBA program helped pave the way for where they are today.

“My advice to the aspiring Jr. NBA campers is to keep on dreaming! Work hard. Remember, the mind is everything. What you think, you become. Don’t mind what other people say, continue to work on your craft and never lose faith,” said Senining, who also had stints with the University of San Jose-Recoletos.

Senining shared what he considers to be the most unforgettable shot that he has made in his career.

Playing on a sprained ankle during the national finals, Senining received an inbound pass and made a layup that gave his team the win in overtime.

That eventually propelled him to getting a spot in the Jr. NBA Philippines team.

“It was important because it improved my game a lot as well as my attitude towards the game,” he said. “I learned from different NBA coaches from different NBA teams. And the STAR (sportsmanship, teamwork, attitude, respect) values which I live up to until now,” added the 5-foot-9 guard who is set to play for the Tamaraws after spending a few years with National University.

Jaboneta, on the other hand, said he would never forget the feeling of making it to the top 10 back in 2012, and earning the chance to go to Shanghai, China and watch the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The former Cesafi juniors MVP also got to meet NBA champion Luc Longley and Heat head coach, Erik Spoelstra.

“Na-develop talaga ang STAR values ko,” said Jaboneta of his experience when he went to Cagayan de Oro to join the selection camp since Cebu did not host one.

“Sa nationals naman, sobrang excited at kinakabahan ako kasi hindi ko akalain na aabot ako sa nationals kasi sobrang dami nag-try out sa buong Pilipinas at isa ako sa nakuha para ipakita sa mga Jr. NBA coaches. Sobrang saya ko nung nakuha ako,” said the wily 6-foot-3 forward.

“Yung advice ko lang sa kanila ay maglaro lang sila at ipakita nila ang kanilang talento. Kasi sa Jr. NBA matutulungan talaga ang pagiging isang player not only inside the court also outside the court.”

Jr. NBA coaches led by Chris Sumner and local Jr. NBA coaches led by PBA legend Jeffrey Cariaso will run the camp alongside local volunteer coaches and make the final selection for the regional finalists. The selected players will represent the Visayas in the National Training Camp that will be held in Manila on May 12-14.