Sultan defends title vs Jaro

Current IBF Inter-continental super flyweight champion Jonas “Zorro” Sultan gets his first title defense against veteran Sonny Boy Jaro on March 19 at the Makati Cinema Square Boxing Arena, Makati City in Metro Manila.

Sultan recently won the title from world-rated fighter Makazole Tete with an impressive second-round knockout last December in South Africa.

Sultan sports a 12-2 record, with 8 knockouts. He claimed the Philippines’ superfly title from Rene Dacquel in 2015 and has successfully defended it May of last year, before challenging Tete.

Veteran and former world champion Sonny Boy Jaro (43-13-5) from Silay City, Negros Occidental won his lone outing in 2016 against Marjun Pantilgan for the vacant WBC Superflyweight title last November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sultan is determined to rise through the ranks and continue his winning streak to go after other bigger fighters in his division. After capturing his IBF crown late last year, he shares he only took two weeks off to rest and came back to the gym right away so he could start training. In an earlier interview, Jonas revealed he already has a plan for Jaro, because he knows the veteran has a good knockout win percentage.

Sultan and Jaro are rated No.14 in the IBF and WBC, respectively.

The Sultan-Jaro IBF superfly championship will headline the card which also features comebacking Roli “Zuma” Gasca against 2016 WBC International super-bantam champion Richard Pumicpic. /PR