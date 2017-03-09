DSWD-7 spearheads PWD summit

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) conducted a whole-day PWD Summit yesterday at the Montebello Villa Hotel in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

Topics discussed were the 10 Point Agenda on persons with disabilities (PWDs), updates during the national summit, present situation of PWDs and how to address the challenges faced by the PWDs.

Around 150 representatives coming from the PWD federations, provincial and local social welfare offices and PWD concerned groups from the provinces of Cebu, Bohol and Siquijor were invited to participate.

DSWD-7 Regional Director Ma. Evelyn Macapobre said the event was aimed to review the accomplishments of PWD federations, better understand the salient features of national and local laws in line with the implementation of Accessibility Law and Barrier Free Tourism, strengthen coordination among the federations, share best practices and come up with solutions and recommendations to address issues raised by the PWD sector.

The event also included workshops for those with disabilities on psychological and behavioral, chronic illness, learning, mental, visual, orthopedic and communication.

National Council on Disability Affairs executive director Carmen Reyes-Zubiaga was also invited to grace the event along with DSWD officials. /PR