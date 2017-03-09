Rains seen today until Saturday in Cebu

Light to moderate rains will prevail over most parts of Cebu today until tomorrow afternoon due to the tail-end of a cold front that continues to affect the Visayas and Mindanao.

Alfredo Quiblat Jr., chief of the Mactan office of the state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said they advise the public to bring umbrellas and rain coats to protect themselves from the rain.

“The rains can cause landslides on mountain areas if the downpour persists,” Quiblat said.

The cold front is the result of the overlapping of warm and cold winds in the upper latitude of Japan.

Since March 1 until yesterday at 7 p.m., Pagasa Mactan recorded 38.4 millimeters of rain. The average rainfall for the month of March is 60 millimeters.

The low pressure area (LPA) which affected the country earlier this week had dissipated last Wednesday. The cold front is expected to slow down by the weekend. Cebu residents can expect improved weather conditions tomorrow.

For the month of March, at least one tropical cyclone is forecast to enter the country.