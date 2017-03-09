P13 wage increase in effect today

COMPANIES in Central Visayas will be monitored on their implementation of the P13 wage adjustment that takes effect today, the regional office of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said yesterday.

“We can check if companies have fully implement the adjustment after two to three payroll periods. That will be our evidence,” regional DOLE Director Exequiel Sarcauga said.

At present, the minimum wage is classified through income class of the cities and municipalities.

For expanded Metro Cebu (from Carcar City to Danao City) which falls under Class A, the wage rate is P366 per day.

For Toledo and Bogo cities (Class B), minimum wage for workers is P333 while for Bantayan and Camotes Islands (Class C) it’s P308 per day.

Companies that have not implemented the new wage rates will be given 20 days to correct its payroll system.

“If not then they will be called for a mandatory conference. If they will not comply after (mandatory conference) we will issue an order for them to execute until they will pay,” Sarcauga said.

This developed as the Cebu Labor Coalition (CELAC) launched a signature campaign to scrap the voting power of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda-7) and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI-7) at the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB-7).

Metudio Belarmino, president of CELAC, said they target to secure 5,000 signatures from Central Visayas workers.

Belarmino claimed that Neda-7 and DTI-7 have voted unfavorably on wage increases for workers.