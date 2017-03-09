Bus operators in Cebu told to ensure safety measures

BUS operators in Cebu were reminded to strictly enforce safety measures in their units in the wake of last month’s bus accident in Tanay, Rizal province that killed 15 students.

During yesterday’s meeting chaired by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7, LTFRB-7 Director Ahmed Cuizon said he wants an assurance from each operator that they will secure their passengers.

He also said no colorum tourist bus units would be allowed to ply their routes.

There are 80 tourist bus units at present in Cebu that are registered by the LTFRB-7.

During the meeting, members of the Federation of Tourist Transport Operators (FTTO) in Cebu also admitted that educational tours in Cebu were canceled after the Tanay accident.

The Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) suspended all educational trips in all colleges and universities in the country while an investigation into the Tanay tragedy is ongoing.

Despite the canceled trips, the FTTO said they will wait for the outcome of the review by LTFRB.

Seven out of 25 members of FTTO offer buses and coasters for educational purposes.

Cuizon also reminded the operators that they will inspect their units as the Holy Week nears.

“We will not just inspect units in the terminals but as well as garages. With this, our work for Holy Week is limited to the issuance of special permits and units at the terminal that were inspected,” he said.