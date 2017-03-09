Reschedule music festival after Black Saturday, officials urged

The parish priest of Sta. Fe town, Bantayan Island wants organizers of the Isla Music Festival 2017 lined up for the Holy Week to reschedule them after the Black Saturday Easter Vigil Mass.

Fr. Roy Bucag, the parish priest of St. Nino Church Parish, sought help from his parishioners to postpone the Isla Music Festival scheduled from April 12 to 15 in Barangay Poblacion.

“The people cannot observe and reflect on the Holy Week if (this event is held). Instead of going to church, some are not focused and will go to the beach. Dili pud malikayan nga mo inom (alcohol beverages),” Fr. Bucag said.

Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Black Saturday marks the final three days of the Holy Week.

Fr. Bucag said the festival should be moved after the Eastern Vigil Mass on Black Saturday.

“Let us not make the Holy Week as Jolly Week in Bantayan Island. A lot of residents and visitors of Bantayan Island would think that the Holy Week is the fiesta celebration as people eat meat,” Fr. Bucag said in Cebuano.

“This (Holy Week) is only celebrated once a year. We are reminded on the salvation of Christians. This is not just about relaxation but reflection as well,” he added.

Msgr. Joseph Tan, media liaison officer of the Cebu Archdiocese, called on local officials to dialogue with the parish on this issue.

“This is not difficult. We ask for minimal discipline and respect,” Tan told Cebu Daily News.

Niño Mike D. Torrevillas, legal officer for the Sta. Fe municipal government, said the music festival will not disrupt the Holy Week observance.

On April 12, bands were prohibited from playing rock or heavy metal music.

Speakers are positioned to face the sea, and the festival ends at 3 a.m. Torrevillas said no disco will be held on April 12.

“The music festival is not just entirely on bands and music, there is also food and clothing booths participated by the locals to help the economy of the town,” he said.

Torrevillas said they can even cancel the event in case the organizers violate their agreement with the town.

“This is also the peak season for Sta. Fe. We can help the locals here to earn,” he said.

Isla, the organizer of Isla Music Festival 2017, said in a statement to Cebu Daily News that there won’t be any activity held on Good Friday and Black Saturday until after the procession ends at 9 p.m.

“We set up a movie lounge on this coming Good Friday and choosing (religious films) for everyone to watch on those days,” the organizer said.

At the Capitol, Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III said he will talk with Sta. Fe Mayor Jose Esgana on the event.

“If it is held on Easter Sunday, then there’s no problem because it marks the end of the Holy Week,” he said.