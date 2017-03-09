Tabunok flyover to close Traffic gridlock looms in the south exit

Prepare for traffic congestion along the South Superhighway that connects the cities of Cebu and Talisay.

The Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) has announced the closure of the flyover in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City and portions of the Natalio Bacalso Avenue near its approaches starting on March 18 for repaving and the replacement of the flyover’s expansion joints.

The closure of the Tabunok flyover and road leading to it will be implemented from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. and will last until the rehabilitation work is completed on May 5, said a March 6 advisory released by Engineer Leslie Anthony Molina, head of the Cebu second district engineering office.

“This project is being undertaken by this office through its duly qualified winning contractor, First Grandeur, Inc., owned and managed by Engineer Gabbu Umali,” said Molina’s one-page media advisory.

While rehabilitation works is ongoing, vehicular traffic will be diverted on the one-lane access road located on both sides of the flyover.

An option is for motorists coming from the southern part of the province to use the South Coastal Road, passing through the South Road Properties (SRP), on their way to Cebu City, said City of Talisay Traffic Operation Development Authority (CTTODA) Chief Almond Dela Peña.

But Dela Peña said that instead of following the DPWH repair schedule from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., CTTODA will implement a whole day flyover closure that would last until rehabilitation works are completed on May 5.

“Whole day closure lang siya. Gitan-aw man pud nato ang safety sa mga motorista nga bisan og walay nagtrabaho, naa pa may mga boulders nga mahibilin gud. So, delikado kung ma-skid hinuon,” he said in an interview with radio dyAB.

(We are implementing a whole day closure. We are after the safety of passing motorists since boulders will remain in the area even if there is no ongoing work. We fear vehicles would skid when passing by the area.)

Dela Peña said he will also deploy four more traffic enforcers, two each will be deployed on roads located on both sides of the flyover.

He has also requested the project contractor to install road signages on the boundary of Talisay and Cebu cities on the north and Talisay City and Minglanilla town on the south to inform motorists of the flyover’s closure.