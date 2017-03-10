Gaisano Grand’s She Shines: Grand Women’s Fair

CELEBRATE Women’s Month with Gaisano Grand Malls. It’s girl power in She Shines: Grand Women’s Fair. Shop for great items with up to 50% off on amazing selections of Ladies items starting on March 3 to April 2.

Avail a Ladies Wallet for only P20, just present an on date single receipt with a minimum purchase of P500 from Department Store.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get up to 20% discounts on all Ladies Apparel on all Thursday of March and all Ladies Footwear on all Saturdays of March.

One may enjoy 20% off on all selected Cosmetic products from March 3 to April 2.

You can also get up to 20% discounts on these exciting brands: Maiyet, Dickies, Kims, Paganini, BNY Ladies, Crissa, Sassy, Red girls, Hotkiss, Fubu Queens, No Apologies, Mr. Lee and RRJ. Wrangler and Tango will also have a 20% off on selected items on all weekends of the sale.

Don’t forget to drop by in Supermarket to get stunning deals and mind- blowing offers perfect for this celebration.

Visit your nearest Gaisano Grand Malls’ Cebu branches: Gaisano Grand Fiestamall- Tabunok Carcar, Cordova, Dumanjug, Jai- Alai, Liloan, Mactan, Mandaue, Minglanilla, Moalboal, Talamban and Toledo.

She Shines: Grand Women’s Fair is brought to you in partnership with Flawlessly U, Maxi-Peel, Skin White, Pantene, Whisper, Palmolive, Colgate, Cream Silk, Nivea, Dove, Modess, Listerine, GG<5, BGLAB, Five & Co, Elements, Ideology, TheraFeet, Francesca, FiveG, Feet&Fab, Secret Love, Trendshop, and Essentials.

Only in Gaisano Grand Malls, where everyday is a savings day. /PR