Bulk water supplier to give free potable water

With the onset of summer and an anticipated water shortage in the coming months, Cebu-based bulk water supplier Mactan Rock Industries, Inc. and its sister companies – Pilipinas Water and Aquapure, will give free potable water in their plants in Cebu and other areas nationwide starting tomorrow, Saturday.

In an interview on Friday, Mactan Rock Industries president Antonio Tompar said this is a nationwide community outreach project, which they started last year.

Their plants in Cebu are located at the South Road Properties; Barangay Guizo in Mandaue City; Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino in Mactan; and at Cebu Port Authority.

Pilipinas Water general manager Ruben Villamor said they have an excess of a total of 18.5 thousand cubic meters from their four plants – 15,000 cubic meters in SRP, 1,000 cubic meters in Guizo, 2,000 cubic meters in Mactan and 500 cubic meters in CPA.

They will start giving free water from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Anybody can come to any of our plants. They can bring their containers. We aim to help especially those who don’t have water connections,” said Villamor.

Villamor said local government units can also get the water from them for distribution to their constituents.

Tompar said they first started the program last year after former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama declared water crisis in the mountain barangays of Cebu City.

He said they are continuing the program this year as their CSR especially after they read in the newspapers about the anticipated water shortage in Cebu.

“We will do this throughout the summer. There are really those who needs water. We have a lot of excess that we are willing to give out,” said Tompar.

He added they plan to do this every year.

Mactan Rock Industries has desalination and river clarification plants all over the country in partnership with different private companies.