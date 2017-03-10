RDC pushes for ten priority projects for Central Visayas

CEBU CITY–The Regional Development Council (RDC) in Central Visayas has endorsed 10 priority projects for the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor and Negros Oriental to the national government.

But the biggest will be the projects under the Metro Cebu Integrated Flood Control and Drainage System Master Plan worth P2.2 billion.

The RDC also endorsed the proposal of conduct feasibilities studies worth P60 million to construct three bridges in Central Visayas. One connects the islands of Cebu and Bohol while another connects Bohol to Leyte. Another bridge will connect Cebu to Negros Oriental.

The endorsement was made during the RDC’s full council meeting on Friday morning at the Montebello Villa Hotel in Cebu City.

During the meeting, world famous furniture designer Kenneth Cobonpue also took his oath as co-chairperson of the RDC-7. He later on presided the meeting.

“These priority projects address our biggest concerns which are flooding and traffic,” Cobonpue told reporters.

The RDC has also endorsed a P1.3 billion project for the upgrading of the Mactan Road Network.

According to Glenn Anthony Soco II, chairperson of the RDC’s infrastructure development committee, the upgrading is in anticipation of the coming Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) project which broke ground earlier this month.

He said the road networks have to be upgraded because by the time the CCLEX will be operational in 2021, traffic volume has already increased to and from Mactan Island.

Other priority projects endorsed by the RDC include widening of Hernan Cortes Road (P526 million), V. Rama-Gorordo Diversion Road (P300 million), construction of a new hospital building for the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, Mandaue-Consolacion-Liloan Bypass, Talisay-Minglanilla-Naga Bypass, Tagbilaran-Panglao Bridge and improvement of the Siquijor Airport.

The list of priority projects were endorsed to National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) central office and Department of Budget and Management (DBM) central office for inclusion in the proposed national budget for 2018.