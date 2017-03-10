Search for article

Cebu Landmasters launches Club Mira at Velmiro Heights

02:16 PM March 10th, 2017

March 10th, 2017 02:16 PM

From L-R: Stephen Tan, Chief Finance Officer; Jose Franco Soberano, Chief Operations Officer; Jose R. Soberano, Chief Executive Officer; Marose B. Soberano, Executive Vice President and Joanna Marie Soberano, Vice President & Marketing Director [CDN Photo | Caryll Arcayan]

 
Homegrown developer Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI) celebrated the launching of Club Mira, a two-storey clubhouse facility of Velmiro Heights, their latest community in Tunghaan, Minglanilla.

Club Mira features a range of recreational amenities including a kiddie and sauna pool, adult pool, fitness gym, function rooms, conference and dining room, landscaped gardens, lounge area and playground with property management services.

Velmiro Heights is an 8.8-hectare modern community with a total of 428 house & lot units ranging from 60-100 square meters each.  As of February 2017, Velmiro Heights has a total of 417 units sold and will be expanding to cities outside Cebu like Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo and Davao.

For more information, you may visit their website at http://www.cebulandmasters.com/ or like their  Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/officialCEBULANDMASTERS/.

