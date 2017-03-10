Cebu Landmasters launches Club Mira at Velmiro Heights

Club Mira features a range of recreational amenities including a kiddie and sauna pool, adult pool, fitness gym, function rooms, conference and dining room, landscaped gardens, lounge area and playground with property management services.

Velmiro Heights is an 8.8-hectare modern community with a total of 428 house & lot units ranging from 60-100 square meters each. As of February 2017, Velmiro Heights has a total of 417 units sold and will be expanding to cities outside Cebu like Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo and Davao.

