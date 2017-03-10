Beat D’ Heat travel expo starts today

AFFORDABLE travel deals are up for grabs as Air You Go Travels Experience celebrates the 5th year of Beat D’ Heat Summer Travel Expo at Ayala Activity Center starting today, March 10 to 12.

The three-day travel expo will highlight over 40 exhibitors from hotels, tour operators and airline industries offering affordable local and international travel packages.

On March 12, meet and greet celebrity guest, Dennis Trillo. Expect hourly performances from Cebuano talents, games, and raffle draw.

Supporting Department of Tourism in its aim to promote Philippines as the ideal travel destination, the expo will be highlighting local tourist attractions such as Malapascua Island, Bantayan Island, Osmeña Peak, Oslob, other tourist destinations in the Cebu province.

For travel reservations and Beat D’ Heat updates, visit www.airyougotravels.com or www.facebook.com/BeatdheatSummerTravelExpo.