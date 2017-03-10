It’s the all-new 3-Day Sale at SM City Cebu

START the summer season with a great shopping spree. Make way for the much-anticipated SM City Cebu 3-Day Sale on March 17 to 19!

Enjoy huge discounts of up to 70% on wide selections from affiliates – The SM Store, Ace Hardware, Surplus Shop, Toy Kingdom, Our Home, The Body Shop, Surplus Shop, Forever21, Uniqlo, Watsons, SM Appliance, Baby Company, Crocs, plus hundreds of mall tenants!

ADVERTISEMENT

As an added treat, SM Prestige Card holders shopping on March 17 will enjoy an extra 10% off whole day at The SM Store and participating mall affiliates.

On March 18, SM Advantage Card holders will get an extra 10% off from 9AM to 12NN at The SM Store & participating mall affiliates.

Shop and get a chance to win 1 of 2 Suzuki Raider R150 during the raffle draw. Joining is easy. Every P1000 single or accumulated purchase within the promo period from any mall establishments entitle a shopper to one (1) raffle coupon. A customer also gets one (1) raffle coupon with every P300 single receipt purchase in SM Foodcourt. One may also get one (1) raffle coupon with every single receipt purchase of four (4) cinema tickets in SM Cinema.

Shop smart and win big at SM City Cebu’s 3-Day Sale. Mall hours are extended until 10PM during the 3-day sale period. For events updates and inquiries, check-out SM City Cebu (Official) on Facebook, or call Marketing Department at (032) 232-0296. /PR