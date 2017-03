AFTER experiencing the devastating typhoon “Yolanda,” Somosa Elementary School in Tabogon, Cebu will be getting new classrooms courtesy of Julie’s Bakeshop. This is in line with Julie’s Bakeshop’s cause to help the Filipino community. Present during the groundbreaking are school officials, barangay officials, Julie’s Bakeshop team along with 308 students to witness the special activity. /PR

