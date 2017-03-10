2 arrested for drugs, four others for gambling in Pahina Central

Police arrested two persons in a drug bust operation in Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City past 1 p.m. on Friday.

Leo Paragas, 38, was caught in possession of several packs of shabu worth P13,000. Also recovered from him was a 22 revolver with four live bullets.

Jake Morales, 43, on the other hand, was caught in possession of a small pack of shabu.

Paragas is facing charges for selling illegal drugs, a violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehneivse Danegrous Drugs ACT OF 2002. Morales, on the other hand, will be charged for possession of illegal drugs.

The Regional Anti-Illegal Drugs Special Operations Task Group (RAIDSOTG) led by Senior Insp. Bertulfo Tero and Senior Insp. Ian Macatangay also arrested, during the operation, four persons for allegedly engaging in illegal gambling.

They are Joey Gingoyon, Nemesio Anjao, Vicente Sarausad, and Jerry Ganiolon.