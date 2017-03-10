P20 million worth of drugs seized in Talisay raid

CEBU CITY—At least five kilos of shabu worth P20.4 million were seized in a raid inside a subdivision in Talisay City, southern Cebu on Friday, two days after President Duterte announced that Cebu had the highest drug rate in the country.

Marwin Abelgas, 27, the alleged leader of the Abelgas Drug Group in Cebu, was arrested shortly after he handed over a pack of shabu to an undercover agent of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) at Deca Homes Subdivision in Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City on Friday morning.

Also arrested were five of his alleged cohorts: Kate Estrera, 23; Juvan Torres, 28; Wyett Arceo, 19; and Daphni Rose Flores, 26.

Found inside his house were 10 large-size packs of shabu weighing five kilos, three other packs containing 0.09 grams of shabu, a weighing scale, and four automated teller machine (ATM) cards.

It was so far the biggest haul by PDEA-7 since President Rodrigo Duterte launched the relentless drive against illegal drugs in July last year.

During his speech at the Philippine Councilors’ League 10th National Congress in Pasay City on Wednesday, President Duterte said the drug problem in the Philippines has reached epidemic proportions with Cebu having the highest drug rate in the country.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for selling shabu, will be filed against Abelgas at the Talisay City Prosecutors’ Office. The offense is non-bailable.

PDEA-7 has yet to determine the individual participations of the other respondents.

Abelgas, whose uncle was linked to the group of slain drug lord Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz, spoke in behalf of the other suspects and denied having in possession of the seized items.

He said he was selling drugs but not as many as those seized by the PDEA-7 agents.

Abelgas was arrested in 2010 for selling illegal drugs but was released from the Cebu City Jail in 2016 after the court dismissed the drug charges filed against him.

Months after, Abelgas said he decided to sell again illegal drugs to provide for his needs.

Because of poverty, I was forced to sell illegal drugs again,” he explained.

PDEA-7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz said they conducted surveillance operation against Abelgas after his name cropped up in previous operations.

Ruiz said they communicated with Abelgas who agreed to deliver a medium-size pack of shabu worth P300,000 to a poseur buyer a in Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City past 9 a.m. on Friday.

When the transaction was consummated, agents of the PDEA-7 then arrived and arrested him.