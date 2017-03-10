Ellah Joy slay suspect intends to undergo trial

ONE of the suspects in the kidnap-slay of Ellah Joy Pique has expressed interest to undergo trial.

Ian Charles Griffiths has filed through his lawyer Rameses Victorious Villagonzalo a motion for chamber conference before the sala of Judge Ester Veloso of Regional Trial Court Branch 6.

In his motion filed last Monday, Griffiths expressed his intention to undergo trial and requested the court to determine the place of his detention pending his bail application or trial, the schedule of the hearings, the complete list of prosecution witnesses and the appearance of private prosecutors.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Villagonzalo, Griffiths will have to surrender once the hearing is underway as the case is non-bailable and his client has to be detained; thus, they want to know where the British national would be held in custody.

Griffiths and his girlfriend Bella Ruby Santos were implicated in the kidnap-slay of Ella Joy, who was snatched by strangers riding a Pajero on February 8, 2011 at around 4 p.m. while the girl was walking home with friends from her school in Calajoan, Minglanilla.

A woman with long hair called out Ellah Joy and asked for her mother’s name and address before offering to take her home, according to a witness’ account.

Ellah Joy then boarded the vehicle and sat on the front seat on the woman’s lap while a Caucasian male foreigner drove the Pajero.

The next day, the girl’s body was found wrapped in a blanket and dumped off a cliff in Barili town.

More than three years since Ellah Joy was killed and kidnapped, Regional Trial Court (RTC) Judge Ester Veloso dismissed the case against Santos, who was then out on bail, for insufficiency of evidence.

Griffiths, who was also accused of the crime, remains in London and out of reach of Philippine courts.

Villagonzalo explained in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News that Griffiths maintained his innocence of the crime but pointed out that the motion was prompted by his client’s weariness at being restricted in his movements, especially when it comes to traveling.

“Gikapoy man siya nga na-restrained iyang movement kay di siya kaadto sa mga countries nga naay extradition treaty with the Philippines. Unya iyang gusto nga maplantsa na na kung asa siya i-priso, especially kung makakuha ba ug marathon hearing.”