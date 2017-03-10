Magpale wants music festival in Bantayan moved to Easter Sunday

As its way of paying respect to the church, Vice Governor Agnes Magpale is urging the organizers and the local government of Sta. Fe in Bantayan Island to move the Holy Week festivities from Good Friday to Easter Sunday.

Magpale said Governor Hilario Davide III approached her, asking her about the Holy Week activities on the island.

“Si Governor mao ang ni-approach nako the other day unya ni-ingon ko nga og within gani na og Friday, di man ta mo-allow niana kay out of respect sa church (The governor approached me the other day and I told him that if the (festivities) fall on Friday, we wouldn’t allow it out of respect for the church,” she said.

“So mao na karon among hangyoon nga ipa-transfer to Sunday (So we will ask to move the activities to Sunday),” Magpale said.

The vice governor said they will continue to have dialogues with the local government officials regarding the rescheduling of the music festival, which is expected to draw a lot of tourists. “Dili man ta magpa-diktar sa mga tourists (We should not allow tourists to dictate us). We should do the right thing,” she said.

Last Thursday, Fr. Roy Bucag, the parish priest of Sto. Niño church in Sta. Fe, said he wanted the Isla Music Festival 2017 on April 12 to 15 rescheduled, which is lined up during the Holy Week, to reschedule the string of events after the Black Saturday Easter Vigil Mass.

“The people cannot observe and reflect on the Holy Week if (this event is held). Instead of going to church, some will go to the beach. Dili pud malikayan ang inom (Drinking alcohol beverages could not also be avoided),” Fr. Bucag said.