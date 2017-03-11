Seniors receive cash aid from DSWD

More than 2,000 senior citizens received cash aid on Saturday morning from the Social Pension Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The distribution happened outside Cebu City Hall in which each beneficiary received P1,500 for the first quarter of the year.

Leah Japson, head of the City Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) office said beneficiaries of this program are those who have no monthly pension claims from Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) and Social Service and Social Security System (SSS).

“The beneficiaries are the poorest of the poor in the city,” Japson told Cebu Daily News.

She also clarified that the cash aid received by the senior citizens today are also different from the annual P12,000 cash aid given by the Cebu City Government.