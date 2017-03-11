Search for article

Cuizon targets two titles

09:35 PM March 11th, 2017

By: John Carlo Villaruel, March 11th, 2017 09:35 PM

CEBUANO Chad Connor Cuizon is on the threshold of pulling off a twin kill yesterday after punching two finals tickets in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) regional tennis tournament in La Carlota, Negros Occidental.

The Lapu Lapu City netter has put up an incredible performance in the 10-under unisex division as he never gave his opponents any chance to mount a challenge blanking Momay Nillama, 4-0, 4-0 and Louchela Estember, 4-0, 4-0.

The promising Cebuano will meet Giovani Dimate in today’s final after the latter likewise dominated his opponents beating Shara Paliwang, 4-0, 4-1 and Jake Rodriguez, 4-1, 4-0.

Cuizon also continued his rampage in the 12-under boys division as he smashed Audrey Monn Leyson, 4-0, 4-0 before escaping Aiz Pacheco, 6-4, 6-2 to forge a finals encounter with crowd-favorite and top-ranked Khenz Justiniani of La Carlota.

