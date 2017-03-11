Province assures smooth sked of Guv Cup games

EXPECT a smoother schedule of games in the upcoming Cebu Governors Cup 21 years old and under basketball tournament which fires off on April 9 at the Cebu Coliseum.

This after Cebu Provincial Sports Commission Executive Director Atty. Ramil Abing told Cebu Daily News via chat, that the upcoming tournament won’t have any scheduling hitches as they plan to have games four times a week.

“We don’t have a problem with the schedules. The games will be on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and if necessary, Sunday,” Abing said.

The tournament which is participated by 36 municipalities around Cebu, is divided into six brackets with the top two in each group advancing to the quarterfinals after a single round robin elimination round.

Comprising the South 1 group are the City of Naga, Talisay City, San Fernando, Sibonga, Dalaguete and Argao while Ginatilan, Alcoy, Samboan, Santander, Boljoon and Oslob make up South 2.

South 3 will be composed of Badian, Alegria, Alcantara, Dumanjug and Barili.

Meanwhile in the north division, Liloan, Consolacion, Compostela, Mandaue City, Pilar and Tudela will comprise North 1; Carmen, Tuburan, Borbon, Asturias, Balamban, Sogod and Danao City for North 2 and San Remegio, Bantayan, Bogo City, Madridejos, Sta Fe and Medellin for North 3.