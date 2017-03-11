SAC, SMB receive Silver Anvil award

Since 1981, the Sportswriters Association of Cebu and San Miguel Brewery, Inc. are used to giving awards to outstanding Cebuano athletes.

Thirty five years later, the favor is returned to them.

The other night at the posh Shangri-La Makati, the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) bestowed upon the SMB-SAC All-Cebu Sports Awards the ‘Silver Anvil Award’ under the Public Relations Program category on a sustained basis sports and wellness.

Romelinda “Girlie” Garces, Education and Training Communications Officer of San Miguel Brewery, and John Owen Z. Pages, one of the longest-serving presidents of SAC, were on hand to receive the award.

The Bronze, Silver and Gold Anvil Awards are given to the best programs and tools that meet the highest standards set in each category.

Presented annually by the PRSP, the Anvil is the symbol of excellence in public relations. It is awarded to outstanding public relations programs, tools and, now, practitioners after careful screening by select PR professionals and judging by a distinguished multi-sectoral jury.

Just five days ago at the SM City-Cebu North Wing, SAC-SMB staged its 35th Annual Awards where four-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo stood the tallest – literally and figuratively – among the 200-plus honorees. /Pooled report