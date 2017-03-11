No coffins, just Bibles in Tokhang

After using coffins to warn drug dealers on their eventual fate if they don’t surrender, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will now try a different track to persuade them to reform.

In keeping with the change in pace of the nationwide Oplan Toktok Hangyo (TokHang), the Cebu City police will tap Bible bearing priests and pastors in their house visits to drug suspects.

Supt. Cheryl Boniao, head of the Cebu City police’s Community Relations division, said they invited religious leaders for this purpose.

“We will ask inputs from them in adherence to the pronouncement of PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa,” she said.

“We will also ask them if they are willing to join the operations. There are also many ways for our churches to help in our campaign,” Boniao said.

She said the police may bring Bibles, rosaries or any religious items during the house visits along with the religious leaders who volunteered to join them.

Last year’s Oplan TokHang consisted of, among other activities, a street parade where coffins were displayed and jingles played through speakers to warn drug suspects to surrender and reform.