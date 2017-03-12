Cosap conducts surprise drug test on 78 officials and workers of Barangay Banilad, Cebu City

Officials and employees of Barangay Banilad in Cebu City underwent a surprise drug testing on Sunday morning.

A total of 78 officials and employees were tested by the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap), which is authorized under an existing city ordinance, according to Cosap head Dr. Alice Utlang.

“It’s in the ordinance that we should conduct drug tests every year in every office (under the Cebu city government) as part of our campaign for a drug-free workplace,” she said.

Utlang said Banilad Barangay Captain Nicolas Leyson Jr. and all seven barangay councilmen took the test.

The other employees who underwent the drug testing were ten members of the lupong tagapamayapa (barangay dispute mediators), three traffic aides, four administrative staff, four drivers, six barangay health workers, three day care workers, five garbage loaders, four street cleaners, three caretakers, eight barangay environmental officers and 20 barangay tanods (village watchmen).

The results of the test will be known later today, she said.

There were only two members of the lupong tagapamayapa who were not able to take the test because one was in Bohol province and the other was on sick leave.

The two will be tested any time soon, she added.