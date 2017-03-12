Woman-pedestrian lands in hospital after bus hits her in Cebu City intersection

A 64-year-old woman suffered serious physical injuries after she was sideswiped by a Ceres Bus at the intersection of N. Bacalso Avenue and V. Rama Avenue in Cebu City.

Felomina Tejano, 64, seriously injured the lower part of her body after the accident and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

PO2 Gaudencio Catig of the Traffic Patrol Group said that the Ceres bus driven by Montero Ismael Bacalso was heading to southern Cebu when the accident happened at 7:20 a.m. on Sunday.

“Based on our intial investigation, prior sa accident naka stop ang signal light. Pag-go signal unfortunately nilabang to ang biktima naligsan niya (Based on our initial investigation that prior to the accident, the signal light was for vehicles heading to the south to stop. Unfortunately, when the light turned green, the victim crossed the street and got hit by the bus),” Catig said.

Bacalso,50, said that he was not able to see Tejano coming.

He also claimed that he did not even know that he already hit Tejano until a driver of a motorcycle called his attention about it.

“Nagsunod man ko sa taxi. Pag-go ni paandar ko primera. Wala man g’yud na siya sa atubangan. Naglibog ko asa sya gikan. Giingnan ra ko nga sa kilid daw siya sa bus naigo (I was following a taxi. Once the light turned green, I shifted to first gear. There was no person in front. That is why I am confused about where she came from. I was told that she was hit by the side of the bus),” Bacalso said.

Catig said that they did not detain Bacalso because the victim’s family was willing to negotiate a settlement with him.