GRILLING APPOINTEES

A BROADCASTER with a witty sense of humor talked about how difficult it is for government appointees to be confirmed by the Commission on Appointments.

He talked about the case of Environment Secretary Gina Lopez who is being given a hard time by the congressmen supported by the mining firms.

“Bisan personal nga kinabuhi, way sagrado. Kon daghan kang babaye, ipagawas nila (Even your personal life, nothing is sacred. If you have a lot of women, they will bring them out),” the broadcaster said.

MARRIAGE TALK

A group of reporters took a break after a press conference and talked about marriage.

One of them, who is in her late 20s, announced that she was getting married in a year’s time.

A reporter in his 30s wistfully replied that while a lot of them who were married wanted to “get out”, there were others like her who wanted to “get into” marriage. All of them burst into laughter.

SKIMPY CLOTHES

Two elderly women dining in a fastfood chain saw a young woman wearing skimpy clothes pass by in their direction.

One of them put down her sandwich and exclaimed, “Unsa man to iyahang sinuotan oy. Makalingi g’yud ang tao niya (What kind of clothes is she wearing, it can make heads turn).”

Her friend replied, “Kung ma-rape to siya, makaingon g’yud ang mga tawo nga ‘Gaba ra sad niya’ (If she gets raped, a lot of people would say that she brought it upon herself).”