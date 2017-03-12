Second int’l airport, upgraded hospitals top Capitol agenda

AN alternative international airport, upgraded hospitals and an additional 2,000 classrooms are some of the key projects proposed for inclusion in the provincial government’s Executive-Legislative Agenda this year.

Florentino Nimor Jr., acting Provincial Planning and Development Office chief, said teams from each of the Capitol’s departments will be set up to map out three-year plans to implement these projects.

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III, Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, the Provincial Board and department heads signed the Executive-Legislative Agenda 2017 commitment during last Thursday’s Provincial Development Council meeting.

“Each of the teams will set up realistic timelines and completion deadlines for the projects based on regular meetings,” Nimor said.

Nimor said the projects are aligned with the provincial government’s key development agenda.

These consist of health and services; countryside development; education and technical vocational training; environmental protection; climate change and disaster risk management; infrastructure development; tourism and investment promotion; and law and order.

Aside from hospitals, the province will also seek to improve agriculture and identify economic zones and potential locators, set up technical education and skills training centers and build additional classrooms.

Nimor said they will also institute purok-based disaster risk reduction management centers and support a province-wide security camera system dubbed “Project Eagle Eye” by the Philippine National Police.

The province will also look for an alternate international airport site in mainland Cebu and upgrade the two existing feeding airports at Bantayan Island and Camotes Islands based on the Mega Cebu Roadmap Study.

The budgets for the projects will be charged against the province’s funds and the national government or through loans and grants.