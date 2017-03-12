Brgy. Banilad workers, officials take drug test

The 76 officials and employees of Barangay Banilad in Cebu City were made to undergo a surprise drug testing yesterday morning.

This is part of city government’s campaign to ensure and promote a drug-free workplace in the barangays through the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP).

Dr. Alice Utlang, Cosap head, said the testing is mandated under a Cebu City ordinance.

But she said this was different from the other ongoing tests for barangay tanods and garbage loaders.

“It’s in the ordinance that we should conduct drug tests every year in every office as part of our campaign for a drug-free workplace,” she said.

There were only two members of the lupong tagapamayapa who were not able to take the test.

Utlang said one is in Bohol while the other is on sick leave.

She said the two maybe tested today.

Barangay captain Nicolas Leyson Jr. and all seven barangay councilors took the test.

Other employees who underwent the testing were members of the lupong tagapamayapa (8), barangay tanods (20), traffic aides (3), administrative staff (4), drivers (4), barangay health workers (6), day care workers (3), garbage loaders (5), street cleaners (4), caretakers (3), and barangay environmental officers (8).

“Barangay Banilad was declared as a drug-free workplace in 2015. I hope they are able to maintain this,” Utlang said.

According to Utlang, this is already the fifth barangay to have all their employees and officials tested for illegal drugs use.

Other barangays already tested by Cosap were Poblacion Pardo, Talamban, Malubog and Bonbon.

Based on the results, six employees from Barangay Poblacion Pardo and three from Barangay Talamban tested positive of illegal drugs use.

Utlang said these nine employees would be subjected to confirmatory tests still.