Shooting competition: Defective firearms of cops exposed

Guns with broken parts and those that jammed were among the problems of the weapons of police officers that were exposed yesterday during a friendly shooting competition between Waterfront Police Station 3 officers and barangay officials within their station’s jurisdiction at the Cebu City Police Office firing range.

“Because of this activity, we have found out that some of the guns of our members are defective, and we are happy that we can address those concerns while we are still here in the range and not in the actual operation,” Chief Insp. Bienvenido Miral, Waterfront Police Station 3 chief, said in a DYAB interview.

Miral was referring to broken springs of guns and those that jammed during the competition.

Miral, however, said that the event was aimed at strengthening the relationship of the police officers and the four village chiefs within their area of jurisdiction — Barangays Tejero, Tinago, Santo Niño and San Roque.

Miral also said that those who would do well in the competition would form part of their team for the monthly RD’s Cup Shooting Competition spearheaded by PRO-7 Regional Director Noli Taliño in April.

Pancho Ramirez Sr., Barangay Sto. Nino chief, said the activity would strengthen the relationship of the local government units and the policemen in the area.

“At the same time, this is the best way to hone the skills of the policemen in handling their weapons. At least I can be confident that our policemen are well trained and are able to respond and subdue criminal elements in the area which is the reason why I am here to support the project,” Ramirez said.

Senior Insp. Luzviminda Langbid, the station’s deputy chief for administration, represented the women police officers of the station as she showed her shooting skills as well.

“I really wanted to join this competition since it is Women’s month and I’d like to bring the flag of the women in the station. Karong hapon na lang ko mosimba kay buntag man ang schedule ani,” said Langbid said.

The winners of the shooting competition will bring home 20 kilos of rice for the First 5 winners and another 10 kilos for the second five winners.

A boodle fight capped the shooting competition.