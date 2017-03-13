Fire guts old office buildings of DENR 7 in Banilad

CEBU CITY—Fire destroyed two 2-story buildings of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR 7) located at Greenplains Subdivision in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City about 3 a.m. on Monday.

The blaze of still unknown origin damaged the three others two-story buildings and two cars parked inside the compound.

SFO2 Cipriano Codilla Jr. said the fire started at the Integrated Coastal Resources Management Project (ICRMP) building at 2:59 a.m. and spread to nearby structure. It was put under control about 4:20 a.m.

Melissa Cabahug, information officer of the DENR-Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas, said that aside from the ICRMP, the building that housed the Bureau of Lands of DENR-7 was also destroyed.