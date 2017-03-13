Surplus Shop ambassadors to visit SM City Cebu

SURPLUS Shop ambassadors Kira Balinger, Paul Salas and Elisse Joson are set to meet and greet their fans in SM City Cebu on March 11, Saturday.

Kira Balinger is an English-born Filipino actress who earned her big break as Caitlyn on the primetime soap opera “The Story of Us.” After signing with Star Magic, she spent two years in workshops before joining the cast of “The Story of Us.”

Paul Salas, on the other hand, is one of the 14 finalists of GMA’s reality-based talent show “StarStruck Kids.” As an alumnus of the show, he was cast to play roles in numerous GMA’s Philippine primetime soap operas like “Mulawin,” “Encantadia” and “Majika.” His biggest acting break was in 2004, when he played the role of Ricky in the Joven Tan’s horror film “Forever My Love.” He later appeared in the second episode “Aquarium” of the horror film “Shake, Rattle and Roll 2k5,” where he was recognized as the Best Child Performer of the 31st Metro Manila Film Festival. He also appeared in stage plays Lilo and Stitch and Sesame Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elisse Joson began in the local entertainment industry at the age of 16. In 2013, she became a familiar face as she appeared in various shows and dramas as a supporting actress, such as Cheska in the daytime television series “Be Careful With My Heart.” She also starred as Erica in the primetime TV series “Sana Bukas pa ang Kahapon” starring Bea Alonzo and Paulo Avelino.

In 2014, she starred as one of the mean girls in the teen romantic, comedy-drama film, “She’s Dating the Gangster” starring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. In 2015, she made her first digital movie (indie film) “Saranghaeyo #Ewankosau” with Barbie Forteza and Francis Magundayao. The film recognized her as one of the nominees for the New Movie Actress of the Year category in the 32nd PMPC Star Awards for Movies.

See Paul, Kira and Elisse live on March 11, 5 p.m. at the Event Centre of SM City Cebu. (PR)