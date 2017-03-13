‘All Out for Ikebana’ exhibit March 17–19

TO CELEBRATE its 47th year in Cebu, Ikebana International Cebu Chapter 145 will hold a three-day exhibit titled “All Out for Ikebana” at the SM North Wing Atrium featuring free style Ikebana arrangements. The show, opening on March 17 at 4 p.m., will be on display during mall hours until March 19.

Introduced to the Japanese through Buddhism in the sixth century, Ikebana was part of worship and offering of flowers for Buddha. Floral offerings being part of their priestly duties, and arrangements being symbolic, the priests established certain rules of construction or requirements in arranging.

However, by the 15th century, Ikebana has evolved to be an art form independent of its religious origins, practiced by all levels of Japanese society aside from priests and members of nobility, and taught by various schools (with their respective techniques and styles) the first of which was Ikenobo.

Two more schools that predominate are Ohara and Sogetsu. But more than two thousand different schools of Ikebana are registered with the Japanese Ministry of Education at present.

Ikebana literally means “living flowers” — ike from “ikeru” meaning “make alive” or “make something come to life,” and hana or bana (flowers) which embraces all forms of plant life, grass, foliage of trees and even branches, driftwood and withered materials.

What distinguishes Ikebana from “flower arrangement” aside from its asymmetrical form is that “a sense of harmony among the materials, the container and the setting are crucial.”

Though it is necessary to study fundamental techniques , there’s plenty of room for amateurs for free creation. Thus, this year’s theme “All Out for Ikebana” featuring Free Style Ikebana arrangements using five main materials: glass or bottles, baskets, bamboo/rattan, driftwood, junk (recycled).

There will be 41 exhibitors: 38 members from Cebu and three from Manila, Davao and Cagayan de Oro Chapters.

Ikebana International Cebu Chapter 145 are led by its officers : Erlinda To, president; Edith Casenas, 1st VP; Gemma Castro, 2nd VP; John Ong, recording secretary; Shine Ramirez, corresponding secretary; Anon Atega, treasurer; Tessa Zosa, assistant treasurer; OJ Hofer, PRO; Tess Chan, historian; Marilu Hyden, adviser; Carmen Go, Margie Sy and Norma Sanchez, board of directors.

For those interested in Ikebana, there will be free demonstration on Moribana and Nageire styles (upright, slanting and cascading) at 4 p.m. on March 17, Friday, at the exhibit venue. (PR)